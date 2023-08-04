Jordan Ward And 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'MUSTARD'

Cover art

(Interscope) After piecing together his critically-acclaimed album FORWARD earlier this year, Jordan Ward's burgeoning career adds a new chapter as he aims to release the deluxe version of his opus. Slated to include new songs, Jordan sets the tempo by unveiling his sleek new record "MUSTARD" featuring 6LACK. Released along with a visualizer, Jordan's wittiness is on display as he cleverly plays off DJ Mustard's name and label on the song's hook. His R&B counterpart, 6LACK, matches Jordan's wit as they reminisce on the years that led them to their current moments. "Held it down for 10 Summers like Mustard," sings Jordan on the syrupy earworm.

The moreward(FORWARD) album drops August 25 and has enjoyed massive success, becoming a beloved project in music this year by fans and critics alike. Praised by Rolling Stone for his "gift of subtle storytelling," Jordan's ascension from theater wunderkind to blossoming R&B contender consists of his first headlining tour TOURWARD, serving as an opener for JID and Smino's LuvIs4Ever Tour, and performing at J Cole's sold-out Dreamville Festival. Jordan will continue his torrid run as a stage performer when he opens for 6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour. He'll join his "Mustard" collaborator on his U.S. dates from Oct. 19 to Nov. 24. The 2023 Complex Artist to Watch was recently featured in Office Magazine and earned recognition for his "honest lyricism," which is reflective throughout his 14-track album.

With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, FORWARD sees Jordan Ward elevate and expand the R&B genre and all its potential. Album highlights include the Joony collaboration "IDC," hailed as an "utterly relatable funky anthem," the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the funk-laced song "FAMJAM4000," named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know."

Jordan Ward/6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour Dates

October 19, 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 22, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

October 25, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

October 26, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

October 31, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 2, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 5, 2023 - New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

November 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall - Avant Gardner

November 8, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 13, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

November 16, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

November 18, 2023 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 19, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

November 21, 2023 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

November 22, 2023 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

November 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Related Stories

More Jordan Ward News