Jordan Ward And 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'MUSTARD'

(Interscope) After piecing together his critically-acclaimed album FORWARD earlier this year, Jordan Ward's burgeoning career adds a new chapter as he aims to release the deluxe version of his opus. Slated to include new songs, Jordan sets the tempo by unveiling his sleek new record "MUSTARD" featuring 6LACK. Released along with a visualizer, Jordan's wittiness is on display as he cleverly plays off DJ Mustard's name and label on the song's hook. His R&B counterpart, 6LACK, matches Jordan's wit as they reminisce on the years that led them to their current moments. "Held it down for 10 Summers like Mustard," sings Jordan on the syrupy earworm.
The moreward(FORWARD) album drops August 25 and has enjoyed massive success, becoming a beloved project in music this year by fans and critics alike. Praised by Rolling Stone for his "gift of subtle storytelling," Jordan's ascension from theater wunderkind to blossoming R&B contender consists of his first headlining tour TOURWARD, serving as an opener for JID and Smino's LuvIs4Ever Tour, and performing at J Cole's sold-out Dreamville Festival. Jordan will continue his torrid run as a stage performer when he opens for 6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour. He'll join his "Mustard" collaborator on his U.S. dates from Oct. 19 to Nov. 24. The 2023 Complex Artist to Watch was recently featured in Office Magazine and earned recognition for his "honest lyricism," which is reflective throughout his 14-track album.
With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, FORWARD sees Jordan Ward elevate and expand the R&B genre and all its potential. Album highlights include the Joony collaboration "IDC," hailed as an "utterly relatable funky anthem," the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the funk-laced song "FAMJAM4000," named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know."
Jordan Ward/6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour Dates
October 19, 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 22, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
October 25, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
October 26, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
October 31, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
November 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 2, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 5, 2023 - New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
November 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall - Avant Gardner
November 8, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 13, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
November 16, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
November 18, 2023 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
November 19, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
November 21, 2023 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
November 22, 2023 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
November 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video- The Metallica Report Podcast Launched- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video
Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'
Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour
New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'