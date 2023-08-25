Jordan Ward Streams moreward(FORWARD) Deluxe Album

(Interscope) After debuting his critically-acclaimed album FORWARD earlier this year, Jordan Ward's burgeoning career adds a new chapter as he releases the deluxe version of his opus, moreward(FORWARD) via ARTium Recordings/Interscope Records.

Unveiling a trio of dynamic tracks, Jordan set the tempo earlier this month by releasing his sleek new record "MUSTARD" featuring 6LACK. The rhythm continues with the buoyant tracks, "ZOOMIES," an energetic summer chorale, and synthesizing collaboration "WEBBIE" featuring Easton Fitz.

Jordan's FORWARD has enjoyed great success, becoming a beloved project by music fans and critics alike. Praised by Rolling Stone for his "gift of subtle storytelling," Jordan's evolution from theater wunderkind to blossoming R&B contender consists of his inaugural headlining tour TOURWARD, supporting JID and Smino's LuvIs4Ever Tour, performing at J Cole's sold-out Dreamville Festival, and opening for 6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour in the U.S., from Oct. 19 to Nov. 24.

With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, moreward(FORWARD) sees Jordan Ward elevating and expanding R&B and all its potential. The 2023 Complex Artist to Watch was recently featured in Office Magazine, earning recognition for his "honest lyricism," which is reflective throughout the album. Song highlights include the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," the funk-laced "FAMJAM4000," and a refreshing 6LACK collaboration "MUSTARD," which Teen Vogue praised for speaking "directly to the smooth, free spirit of Ward's music."

