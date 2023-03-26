Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall Release 'Holy Ground' Video

Album art

(Freeman Promotions) Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall have revealed a taste of their forthcoming album with the release of a music video for their track "Holy Ground", featuring Girish Pradhan Page of Girish And The Chronicles.

The new album 'Hunt The Flame' will arrive on April 14th and will also feature guest vocal appearances from members of Art Nation, Circus Maximus, The Poodles, Icon Of Sin, plus many more.

For 'Hunt The Flame', Magnus once again enlisted some of the strongest melodic singers in metal and hard rock. Stunning performances are provided, in order of appearance, courtesy of Alexander Strandell (Art Nation, Crowne), Jakob Samuel (The Poodles), James Durbin (Durbin, Cleanbreak), Kristian Fyhr (Seventh Crystal, Ginevra), James Robledo (Sinner's Blood), Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus), Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles), Raphael Mendes (Icon Of Sin), Terje Haroy (Pryamaze, Mantric Momentum), Jake E (Cyhra), and Antti Railio (Celesty, Diecell, The Wildfire).Rounding out the line-up on the album is Anders Kollerfors on drums with Magnus Karlsson handling all other instrumentation on this stunning slab of melodic metal.

Magnus Karlsson is well known as the mastermind behind several productions associated with Frontiers Music Srl, including the successful initial Allen/Lande (Russell Allen and Jorn Lande) trilogy and the recent spin-off, Allen/Olzon (Russell Allen and Anette Olzon), which has released two albums thus far.

Additionally, releases by Starbreaker (with Tony Harnell), Bob Catley, and Kiske/Somerville have been guided by his talented hand. In 2008, he joined German heavy metal icons Primal Fear and with them has toured the world and recorded several successful albums which charted in multiple countries around the globe.

In 2013, he launched his solo project "Free Fall" which was warmly received by the numerous fans of the Swedish mastermind and showcased Magnus' songwriting and production skills with lead vocals provided by a varied cast of some of the finest singers of the genre on each release.

Related Stories

Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

Liam Gallagher Plans Free Concert For Healthcare Workers

More Free Fall News