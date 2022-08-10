Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

Album art

Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new song "Free Fall". The single comes from their forthcoming album, "Curse of Existence", which will arrive on September 2nd.

Levi Benton had this to say about the track, "This song 'Free Fall' is our open invitation to anyone who wants to take that leap they never had the courage to take.

"When you reach the edge of a journey you have struggled to travel through and you back out before the final step, this is your chance to take that leap off the edge and see where the journey takes you. I know the popular term for this is 'imposter syndrome' and for anyone who has felt the relief of pushing through, this song is your anthem."

Benton said of the album, "Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn't mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy.

"Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high.

"We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker

Miss May I 'Bleed Together' With New Video

Miss May I Return With 'Unconquered' Video

Sink The Ship Release Video For 'Everything' Featuring Levi From Miss May I

Miss May I Music and Merch

News > Miss May I