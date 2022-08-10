Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new song "Free Fall". The single comes from their forthcoming album, "Curse of Existence", which will arrive on September 2nd.
Levi Benton had this to say about the track, "This song 'Free Fall' is our open invitation to anyone who wants to take that leap they never had the courage to take.
"When you reach the edge of a journey you have struggled to travel through and you back out before the final step, this is your chance to take that leap off the edge and see where the journey takes you. I know the popular term for this is 'imposter syndrome' and for anyone who has felt the relief of pushing through, this song is your anthem."
Benton said of the album, "Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn't mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy.
"Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high.
"We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!" Watch the video below:
Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker
Miss May I 'Bleed Together' With New Video
Miss May I Return With 'Unconquered' Video
Sink The Ship Release Video For 'Everything' Featuring Levi From Miss May I
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chase Rice Shares 'Key West & Colorado' Video
Velvet Chains Share Dean Karr Directed 'Back On The Train' Video
Bright Eyes Announce Second Wave Of Companions Project Releases
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video
Miss May I Free Fall With New Video
David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden
Steve Hackett Shares Video From sis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More
Supergrass Expanding The X-Ray Album For Reissue