Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video

video still

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a music video for his Mammoth WVH track "Epiphany". The song comes from the group's self-titled debut album.

He had this to say, "'Epiphany' is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH. The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June.

"That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can't wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour."

The video arrives as Mammoth WVH is gearing up to launch their North American coheadlining trek with Dirty Honey that they are calling The Young Guns tour. Watch the video and see the dates below:



FEBRUARY

20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

22 Revolution, Boise, ID

24 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

25 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

27 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV

MARCH

1 House of Blues, San Diego,

2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX

10 Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

12 Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK

13 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

15 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

16 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

18 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

20 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

21 Piere's, Fort Wayne, IN

23 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

24 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT

26 Big Night Live, Boston, MA

27 Toad's Place, New Haven, CT

28 Webster Hall, New York, NY

30 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

31 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

APRIL

1 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

9 The Plant, Dothan, AL

10 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

12 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

