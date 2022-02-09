Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a music video for his Mammoth WVH track "Epiphany". The song comes from the group's self-titled debut album.
He had this to say, "'Epiphany' is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH. The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June.
"That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can't wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour."
The video arrives as Mammoth WVH is gearing up to launch their North American coheadlining trek with Dirty Honey that they are calling The Young Guns tour. Watch the video and see the dates below:
FEBRUARY
20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
22 Revolution, Boise, ID
24 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV
25 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA
27 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV
MARCH
1 House of Blues, San Diego,
2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA
4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ
5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA
9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX
10 Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX
12 Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK
13 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO
15 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI
16 House of Blues, Chicago, IL
18 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH
20 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA
21 Piere's, Fort Wayne, IN
23 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI
24 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT
26 Big Night Live, Boston, MA
27 Toad's Place, New Haven, CT
28 Webster Hall, New York, NY
30 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ
31 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
APRIL
1 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD
5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC
8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN
9 The Plant, Dothan, AL
10 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL
12 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
Wolfgang Van Halen Learned Entire Live Set On Eve Of Tour
Being A Van Halen A Blessing And A Curse For Wolfgang
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Launch
Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earned Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination 2021 In Review
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL