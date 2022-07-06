Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'

Mayday Parade have released a brand new single "Thunder." The track was produced by multi-Platinum music producers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount, is an outtake from their 2021 studio album "What It Means To Fall Apart."
"'Thunder' is a song I wrote about being in a long-term relationship, feeling like at times the fire is gone but that it's still worth holding onto," says guitarist Brooks Betts. "Don't give up! All relationships are tough but the good ones are worth it."
The single arrives as the band prepared to hit the road with the Sad Summer touring festival with Waterparks, Neck Deep and more. Stream the song and see the tour dates below:
Sad Summer Fest 2022
July 8 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo
July 9 - Anaheim, CA - The Lot @ City National Grove
July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's (Outside)
July 13 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall
July 15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
July 20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds
July 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17
July 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
July 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
July 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors
July 27 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion @ OVATION
July 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
August 2 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica
August 3 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark Amphitheater
August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders Shares Song From Solo EP
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse* Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse
Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album
Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London
Singled Out: Freddie Dixon's 29 Ways
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium