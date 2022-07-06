Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'

Mayday Parade have released a brand new single "Thunder." The track was produced by multi-Platinum music producers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount, is an outtake from their 2021 studio album "What It Means To Fall Apart."

"'Thunder' is a song I wrote about being in a long-term relationship, feeling like at times the fire is gone but that it's still worth holding onto," says guitarist Brooks Betts. "Don't give up! All relationships are tough but the good ones are worth it."

The single arrives as the band prepared to hit the road with the Sad Summer touring festival with Waterparks, Neck Deep and more. Stream the song and see the tour dates below:

Sad Summer Fest 2022

July 8 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo

July 9 - Anaheim, CA - The Lot @ City National Grove

July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's (Outside)

July 13 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

July 15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

July 20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

July 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17

July 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

July 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors

July 27 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion @ OVATION

July 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

August 2 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica

August 3 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark Amphitheater

August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

