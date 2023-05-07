Mayday Parade Share New Song 'More Like A Crash'

Single art

(Clarion Call) Mayday Parade are thrilled to share "More Like A Crash", the band's first new music since the release of the 2021 LP What It Means to Fall Apart. This summer they hit the road for a massive run of tour dates, playing shows with friends including All Time Low and Yellowcard. The band are excited to hit storied venues including Red Rocks and The Ryman along with festival plays at Hangout, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Reverb and more. Fans of the band can expect more new music throughout the summer.

"'More Like A Crash' is about the chaos and pain of endings, especially regarding personal relationships. Despite how beautiful something could be at one time, often at its end there's just bad feelings and a sense of being lost in the wreckage." - Alex Garcia

After fulfilling their most recent record deal with the release of their seventh studio album What It Means To Fall Apart, Mayday Parade decided to take things into their own hands so they could operate on their own terms and timeline. It's a space the band hasn't fully existed in since their self-released debut EP, which sold 50,000 copies without the support of a label. The pivot brings some much needed flexibility in support of their personal lives. "It's extremely exciting and terrifying all at the same time" shares Jake Bundrick. "There's obviously a lot more freedom and control," adds Alex Garcia. That freedom, as Jeremy Lenzo explains it, will allow them to "release new music more consistently as opposed to dropping an album every couple of years." As such he continues, "we're going into this with the mindset that each song really needs to stand on its own."

With that in mind, the band have taken their time when it comes to deciding what to record and release. "We always stew on the songs we're working on to make sure they're ready to be recorded," explains Lenzo, "so sometimes you end up sitting on an idea for a while until it comes to fruition. "Sonically," shares Bundrick. "I wanted energy from this new batch that still felt angsty but had our emotional flair to them. It's been a while since we've put out some uptempo songs and that was important to me."

The forthcoming releases and summer tour marks the latest chapter in the long history for the beloved Tallahassee band, who are approaching nearly two decades of playing and releasing music together. Such longevity is a feat in and of itself, and one the band doesn't take for granted. "We started this band when we were all fresh out of highschool," shares Lenzo. "I think a large part of why we are all still here is that we have been friends most of our lives, even before the band." Garcia agrees, noting that "this is everyone's full time job and passion. We all love playing music, so the fire is still alive. We have created something important to us and it's imperative that we maintain it by giving it the requisite attention."

Mayday Parade can't wait to share that enthusiasm with their fans this summer as they release new music and hit the road for an extensive tour. "We all feel really good about these new songs and are excited to see the fan's reaction to them" shares Garcia. "It's always fun to be out on tour in the summer, there's always such a great energy and I'm excited that Mayday will be part of people's experience this season."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

* = w/ All Time Low, Games We Play

# = w/ Yellowcard, Story Of The Year, This Wild Life

& = w/ Yellowcard, Anberlin, This Wild Life

$ = w/ Yellowcard, Story Of The Year, This Wild Life

MAY

18 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ All Time Low

19 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

20 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

21 - Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

26 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

27 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

30 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

JUNE

01 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theater *

02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

03 - Kansas City, OK @ The Midland Theatre *

04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

06 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor *

09 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

10 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

11 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

14 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

16 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

17 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

22 - Mexico City, MEX @ Pepsi Center WTC w/ All Time Low

JULY

05 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion #

09 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

13 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

16 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

18 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

20 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre #

21 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place #

22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place #

23 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center #

25 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory &

29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater &

30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theater &

AUGUST

01 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park &

02 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &

04 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater &

10 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater $

13 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium $

15 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center $

17 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater $

18 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena $

19 - Eau Claire, WI @ Reverb Fest

20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Iowa Is For Lovers

SEPTEMBER

08 - Baltimore, MD @ Maryland State Fair w/ All Time Low & Gym Class Heroes

10 - Pelham, TN @ Tennessee Is For Lovers

24 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

OCTOBER

08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

27 - Manila, PHL @ New Frontier Theater

