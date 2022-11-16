Megadeth Pick Up Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance

(hennemusic) Megadeth has picked up a 2023 Grammy Award nomination in the Best Metal Performance category for "We'll Be Back", the lead single from band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"

It's the thirteenth nomination in the history of the band, who previously won the category in 2017 for the first time with the title track to the "Dystopia" album.

Megadeth are being recognized along with songs by Ghost ("Call Me Little Sunshine"), Muse ("Kill Or Be Killed"), Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi ("Degradation Rules"), and Turnstile ("Blackout").

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" sees Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive) on the project, which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this fall.

Get Grammy details and stream the video for the nominated song here.

