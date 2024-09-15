.

Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

09-15-2024
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

Megadeth took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to announced that they were forced to cancel their concert tonight, September 15th, in Richmond, VA just hours before the show was set to begin.

The legendary thrash metal band is the midst of their Destroy All Enemies Tour and were set to take the stage tonight Virginia Credit Union Live, but they advise that it is no longer happening and will not be rescheduled.

They wrote, "Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show TONIGHT, Sunday, September 15th, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

"Refunds are available for tickets purchased via AXS online, by phone, or in person at the venue box office or other original points of purchase. We deeply regret this cancellation and hope to see you at another venue soon."

Related Stories
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig

Megadeth Add Stop To North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

Blink-182, Bush, Megadeth Part Of Live Nation $25 Ticket Concert Week

Megadeth Announce North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

News > Megadeth

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more

Day In Country

Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more

Reviews

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Latest News

Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight

Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'

Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video

Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album

The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video

Robyn Hitchcock Unplugs For '1967: Vacations In The Past'

Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'