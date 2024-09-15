Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start

Megadeth took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to announced that they were forced to cancel their concert tonight, September 15th, in Richmond, VA just hours before the show was set to begin.

The legendary thrash metal band is the midst of their Destroy All Enemies Tour and were set to take the stage tonight Virginia Credit Union Live, but they advise that it is no longer happening and will not be rescheduled.

They wrote, "Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show TONIGHT, Sunday, September 15th, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

"Refunds are available for tickets purchased via AXS online, by phone, or in person at the venue box office or other original points of purchase. We deeply regret this cancellation and hope to see you at another venue soon."

