Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour

Thrash metal icons Megadeth took to social media to mark the conclusion of their Destroy All Enemies Tour, which wrapped up on September 28th in Nashville, TN and the band promised to return to the road.

The band shared the following message on their Facebook page on Monday (October 14th), "Final curtain call Successfully crushed the world and destroyed all enemies in a tour-filled 2024. We'll be back... let us know where we should go next."

They launched the North American tour back in August in Rogers, AR and made news after they were forced to cancel their concert in Richmond, VA on September 15th just hours before they were set to go on stage.

A few days later the group were forced to respond to an accusation from Peter Frampton who accused them of damaging the venue. Frontman Dave Mustaine set the story straight with the following: "It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being cancelled. The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you."

Megadeth's publicist, SRO, offer these additional details: Based on Peter Frampton's recent statement, Megadeth feels it's important to clear up some misinformation about the group's recent show cancellation (Sunday, September 15 at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia). As recently reported, Frampton stated that Megadeth's soundcheck damaged the venue, forcing Frampton to also cancel his show there a few days later.

Megadeth did not even get a chance to sound check at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports. Megadeth's rigger was in the venue's steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue's grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue. It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, Megadeth, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

