Megadeth Offshoot DIETH Go To Hell And Back With New Video

(Napalm Records) DIETH have released a music video for their new single "To Hell And Back" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their debut album of the same name on June 2nd.
The band features the iconic line-up of Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Lysejko (ex-Decapitated) - finally make their highly anticipated return with the upcoming release of their debut full-length via Napalm Records, entitled To Hell And Back, out June 2, 2023!
Produced by DIETH with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, the album represents new beginnings - musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves. Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first ever lead vocal performance by David Ellefson on a track, the members of DIETH have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.
Today, DIETH dominate with second single and title track "To Hell And Back" - marking the anticipated rebirth of these three metal greats. The track delivers a punishing death metal attack - with commanding vocals, tight, diverse percussion attacks, deep, grooving bass, inventive, technical riffs and a soaring solo. The high quality video shows the members pushing back against the dark forces around them, one by one, amid fiery performance footage.
Frontman Guilherme Miranda says about "To Hell And Back": "'To Hell And Back' is the song that best describes our individual and collective journeys as professional musicians. For an album to connect with the listener, it has to have deep meaning, and this wraps up this whole moment for us. We've been to Hell - and we're Back!"
To Hell And Back track listing:
1. To Hell And Back
2. Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!
3. Wicked Disdain
4. Free Us All
5. Heavy Is The Crown
6. Walk With Me Forever
7. Dead Inside
8. The Mark Of Cain
9. In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents
10. Severance
To Hell And Back will be available in the following formats:
-1CD Digisleeve
-1LP Gatefold BLACK
-Limited 1LP Die Hard Vinyl (Marbled Red/Black) w/ wristband, embroidered patch, signed autograph card - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300
-Digital Album
