Megadeth, Entombed A.D., Decapitated Offshoot Dieth Ink Napalm Deal

Michael Angulia | 09-25-2022

Dieth Promo photo
Promo photo

Metal supergroup Dieth, which features David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Guilherme Miranda (former Entombed A.D.) and Michal Lysejko (ex-Decapitated), have inked a deal with Napalm Records.

They are currently at work on their debut album with producer Kristian Kohle at Kohlekeller Studios in Frankfurt, Germany and will be releasing the effort under the new deal next year.

The band had this to say, "We are stoked to announce that we've signed a multi-album international record deal with Napalm Records, who will release our debut album in 2023.

"Their approach to music and devotion to metal made Napalm the perfect, most suitable place for us and our music. Last but not least, we would like to thank each one of you that are giving us this massive support. More info and details about the album will follow soon. Stay tuned!"

Sebastian Muench, A&R, Napalm Records added, "The term 'supergroup' feels overused nowadays, but with the formation of DIETH, it correctly and justifiably describes the coming together of these three extremely talented musicians.

"The first single, 'In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents', underlines that the debut album could become a death-thrash metal masterpiece. Napalm Records is pleased and proud to partner with DIETH, to establish the band and make the new album a success. Personally, as a lifelong Megadeth fan, this signing is a dream come true."

Megadeth, Entombed A.D., Decapitated Offshoot Dieth Ink Napalm Deal

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup

Dieth Music and Merch

News > Dieth

