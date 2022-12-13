Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a behind the scenes look at the making of the official music video for the newly-released track, "Lux AEterna", from their forthcoming album, "72 Seasons."
"Directed by Tim Saccenti," says the group about the making of the clip, "we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology."
Due April 14, 2023, the follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Metallica will launch a two-year world tour in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL two weeks after the album's release.
Watch behind the scenes footage and the official music video here.
