Metallica Share 'Call Of Ktulu' Video From Zazula Tribute

Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1984 instrumental, "The Call Of Ktulu", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

The track's appearance in the set marked only the 6th time in the past 10 years that the group has performed the song, which was last delivered during a pair of September 2019 shows with the San Francisco Symphony that were released as the "S&M2" package.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

A portion of the proceeds from this show are being donated in Jonny and Marsha's name to MusiCares, while Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation are also providing a donation to the Feeding South Florida food bank.

Watch video of the rare performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica