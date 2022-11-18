(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1984 instrumental, "The Call Of Ktulu", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.
The track's appearance in the set marked only the 6th time in the past 10 years that the group has performed the song, which was last delivered during a pair of September 2019 shows with the San Francisco Symphony that were released as the "S&M2" package.
The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."
A portion of the proceeds from this show are being donated in Jonny and Marsha's name to MusiCares, while Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation are also providing a donation to the Feeding South Florida food bank.
Watch video of the rare performance here.
Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert
Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'
Metallica Share 'Call Of Ktulu' Video From Zazula Tribute
Journey Stream 'Any Way You Want It' Video From Lollapalooza Live Package
Bruce Springsteen Performs Commodores Classic 'Nightshift' On The Tonight Show
Singled Out: Movment's Violence
Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'
Bush Rock 'More Than Machines' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High