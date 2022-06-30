.

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Copenhell Festival

Bruce Henne | 06-30-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Stock video still
Stock video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a performance of their 1991 smash, "Enter Sandman", from a June 15 appearance at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The lead single from "Metallica" delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first studio record to top the US charts; the project remains the top-selling album in the US since MRC Data began electronically tracking music sales in 1991, with 17.3 million copies sold.

Metallica are also sharing video footage of the "Master Of Puppets" track, "Damage, Inc.", from the show, which marked the first date of a summer European tour that will see the group headline a number of festivals, including Belgium's Rock Werchter, Spain's Mad Cool and Portugal's NOS Alive, among others.

The 2022 trek follows the band's appearance at a pair of US festivals last month - Napa Valley Bottlerock and Boston Calling - following the completion of a series of dates in South America.

Watch both videos from Copenhagen here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Copenhell Festival

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' At Boston Calling

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Boston Calling

Metallica Share Bottlerock Performance Of The Unforgiven

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more

Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Inhaler: Dreaming Out Loud

Latest News

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue

Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Copenhell Festival

Today Is The Day Tease Limited Edition 'Willpower' Reissue

Tedeschi Trucks Band Deliver I Am The Moon: Ascension

Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know' Goes 8 X Platinum

When Rivers Meet Announce The Flying Free Tour Live