.

Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

Bruce Henne | 05-24-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from a May 10 show at Estadio Do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The tune from their second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the fifth stop on the group's recent South American tour, which wrapped up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.

The event was the first time in five years that Metallica performed in Sao Paulo; they last played there in 2017 as part of Lollapalooza Brazil. The band will next be seen performing at Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29 before heading to Europe next month to play the summer festival circuit, with the series including appearances at Italy's Firenze Rocks, Spain's Mad Cool Festival and Portugal's NOS Alive, among others.

Watch the new live video from Sao Paulo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

Metallica Share Video Of Recent Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil

Metallica Share Live Video For Brazil Concert

Metallica Share 'No Remorse' Video From Brazil

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates- Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Box Sets: Popul Vuh

Latest News

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates

Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit Guitar Sells For $4.5 Million At Auction

Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season

Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

Counterpunch Deliver Judgement Day

Evanescence Announce New Band Lineup

Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons