Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from a May 10 show at Estadio Do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The tune from their second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the fifth stop on the group's recent South American tour, which wrapped up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.

The event was the first time in five years that Metallica performed in Sao Paulo; they last played there in 2017 as part of Lollapalooza Brazil. The band will next be seen performing at Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29 before heading to Europe next month to play the summer festival circuit, with the series including appearances at Italy's Firenze Rocks, Spain's Mad Cool Festival and Portugal's NOS Alive, among others.

