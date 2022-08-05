Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Video From Lollapalooza

(hennemusic) Metallica performed a pair of songs from their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", during a July 28 appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, and the band are sharing video from the event.
"Battery" and the record's title track bookended the group's three-song encore at the 2022 edition, where Metallica closed out the first night of the four-day event, which also saw headlining sets over the weekend by Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day.
The group are also sharing footage of their 1997 track, "The Memory Remains", from the Chicago festival, where prior to the show, they met and jammed with actor Joseph Quinn from the Netflix series "Stranger Things."
The actor's character, Eddie Munson, shreds "Master Of Puppets" on his Warlock guitar in the show's "Upside Down" alternate universe during an attempt to help his friends vanquish a demon named Vecna.
The new profile of the track due to its exposure in the program recently saw the 1986 classic enter the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time in the song's history.
Stream video of the performances here.
