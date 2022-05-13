Metallica Share 'No Remorse' Video From Brazil

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "No Remorse", from a May 5 concert at Estacionamento da Fiergs in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The Porto Alegre event was the first of four shows in Brazil as part of Metallica's South American tour, which wraps up this week in Belo Horizonte.

The band will next be seen appearing at Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants' 8th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on May 24 before playing two US events - Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29. Watch the new live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

