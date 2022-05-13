(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "No Remorse", from a May 5 concert at Estacionamento da Fiergs in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.
The Porto Alegre event was the first of four shows in Brazil as part of Metallica's South American tour, which wraps up this week in Belo Horizonte.
The band will next be seen appearing at Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants' 8th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on May 24 before playing two US events - Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29. Watch the new live video here.
Metallica Share Blackened Video From Brazil
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani
James Hetfield Celebrates Call of Duty Endowment Reaching New Milestone
Metallica Share Seek & Destroy Video From Buenos Aires
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19
Metallica Share 'No Remorse' Video From Brazil
Singled Out: New Monarch's The Day You Left
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour
Limited Edition Rolling Stones Singled Box Set Coming
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel 'Free and Weightless' With New Song
The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41
Billy Idol Shares Rescheduled The Roadside Tour Dates