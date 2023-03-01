Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video

promo photo courtesy Nasty Little Man

Metallica have released the official music video for their brand new single, "If Darkness Had a Son," which comes from their forthcoming album "72 Seasons" available April 14th, 2023.

The band had this to say, "Check it out... our third preview from 72 Seasons, 'If Darkness Had A Son,' is now available to stream and download. If you've pre-ordered the album from Metallica.com, check your inbox for your instant grat. And for those watching the duets over the last few days on TikTok, now the entire song is available! Kudos to those of you who figured out our little video madness.

"There's also a brand-new video directed by our friend Tim Saccenti, who we first worked with on 'Lux AEterna.' Tim graciously came back to create videos for 'Screaming Suicide' and now 'If Darkness Had A Son.'

"We're getting closer every day now to the release of 72 Seasons on April 14 and the M72 tour kick-off on April 27 in Amsterdam. We have a few more surprises in store for you, so stick with us here, on socials, and e-mail. Lots more to come!" Watch the video below:

