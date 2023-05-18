Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming an animated video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Inamorata." Directed by Jess Cope, the clip features the epic closing song on the band's eleventh studio album.
"'Inamorata', having a love affair with misery," shared James Hetfield in the "72 Seasons" track-by-track breakdown video. "A long classic song that screamed out to end the album. Really, really cool riffs in it, really great groove. I love the way it rounds this thing out."
Produced by Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, the band recorded the project at Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
Metallica launched a two-year world tour in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Watch the new animated video for "Inamorata" here.
