Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming an animated video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Inamorata." Directed by Jess Cope, the clip features the epic closing song on the band's eleventh studio album.

"'Inamorata', having a love affair with misery," shared James Hetfield in the "72 Seasons" track-by-track breakdown video. "A long classic song that screamed out to end the album. Really, really cool riffs in it, really great groove. I love the way it rounds this thing out."

Produced by Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, the band recorded the project at Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

Metallica launched a two-year world tour in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Watch the new animated video for "Inamorata" here.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Video Of Live Debut Performance Of 'You Must Burn!'

Metallica Share Live '72 Seasons' Video

Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance

More Metallica News