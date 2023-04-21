(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing an animated video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Room Of Mirrors." The clip was directed by Tristan Zammit, who also oversaw production of the recently-issued "Shadows Fall" video
Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; the set was produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. The band will launch a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27.
The "M72" series will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.
Watch the animated video for "Room Of Mirrors" here.
Metallica Stream 'Sleepwalk My Life Away' Video
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour
Metallica Premiere 'Too Far Gone' Video
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Ignorance' Video
Volumes Share Instrumental Version Of 'Happier?'
Against The Current Share 'Good Guy' Visualizer
Ultra Rare Frank Zappa Recordings Unearthed and Set For Release
The White Stripes Release 'Black Math' Video To Celebrate 'Elephant' Anniversary Reissue
The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'
Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl