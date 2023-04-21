Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing an animated video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Room Of Mirrors." The clip was directed by Tristan Zammit, who also oversaw production of the recently-issued "Shadows Fall" video

Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; the set was produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. The band will launch a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27.

The "M72" series will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Watch the animated video for "Room Of Mirrors" here.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream 'Sleepwalk My Life Away' Video

Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour

Metallica Premiere 'Too Far Gone' Video

Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

More Metallica News