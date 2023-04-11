Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked a performance of "Lux AEterna" on the first night of a week-long residency on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 10. The band will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live for four consecutive nights this week, from April 10-13.
The lead track from the band's forthcoming album, "72 Seasons", followed a group interview with the host to discuss a variety of topics including young people being into their music, "Master Of Puppets" exploding after the song was featured on "Stranger Things," their kids being musicians, their cover song competition for high school and college marching bands, going on tour and doing two nights in each city, pressing their own vinyl records, and the first albums that each of them ever bought.
Metallica will release "72 Seasons" on April 14; produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
"72 Seasons" will be available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).
Watch video of Metallica's opening night interview and performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live here.
