Metallica Marching Band Competition Launched

(Nasty Little Man) On the eve of the release of its eagerly awaited 12th album, 72 Seasons, Metallica announces the Metallica Marching Band Competition: a national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of some of the band's most beloved songs.
Marching bands entering the competition at metallicamarchingband.com will have access to a library of marching band charts, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com, for Metallica songs including:
Creeping Death
Enter Sandman
Fade To Black
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Fuel
Hit The Lights
Lux AEterna
Master of Puppets
One
Sad But True
Seek & Destroy
The Unforgiven
Wherever I May Roam
Bands will compete in the five categories listed below. High School and Collegiate winners will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges. Metallica will select the final prize winners in each category. Fan Favorite winners will be chosen by popular vote.
1. Collegiate: Division 1 - $75,000 in prizing
2. Collegiate: Division 2, 3 - $40,000 in prizing
3. High School - $15,000 in prizing
4. Fan Favorite: Collegiate (across all divisions) - $10,000 in prizing
5. Fan Favorite: High School - $10,000 in prizing
The victors in each category will win musical instruments and equipment for their school programs at the values listed above, furnished by Metallica and sponsors including Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D'Addario, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater.
Video submissions for the Metallica Marching Band Competition are due by November 16, 2023, with voting beginning on November 17, 2023. Winners will be selected on December 1, 2023. For further information, please go to http://metallicamarchingband.com.
