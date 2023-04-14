Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Metallica mastered puppets on the April 12 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The third night of a week-long residency on the late night program saw the band deliver a punishing performance of "Master Of Puppets" and given the opportunity to participate in a skit related to the iconic title track to their 1986 album.
"Metallica has had a huge surge of popularity among young people after their song 'Master of Puppets' was on 'Stranger Things," explained Kimmel. "So we thought it would be fun to take the band to The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which is a popular children's puppet spot, to give the guys a chance to master some puppets."
Metallica are appearing on the show this week to promote the April 14 release of their new album, "72 Seasons."
Produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
Watch the Metallica puppet show and live performance here.
