Metallica Perform Fuel In Sweden

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1997 track, "Fuel", during a June 16 show in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.

The group has delivered the third single from "Reload" in each of the first five cities they have played on the opening leg of the M72 World Tour in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons", including shows in The Netherlands, France, Germany, the UK and Sweden.

The series sees Metallica playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

Following a pair of recent concerts in Gothenburg, Metallica will resume the 2023 schedule with stadium shows in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

Metallica recorded "72 Seasons" at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022 and it was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Watch live video from Sweden here.

