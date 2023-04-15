(hennemusic) Metallica closed out their Jimmy Kimmel Live residency on April 13 with a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son."
The week-long series on the ABC-TV late night program saw the band launch their first new studio album in seven years with live versions of "Lux AEterna", the 1991 Black Album track, "Holier Than Thou", and their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", as well as a joining the host for a featured interview, and participating in a puppet skit later in the week.
Now available wherever you get your music, "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
On the eve of its release, Metallica premiered the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on April 13. Watch video of the "If Darkness Had A Son" performance here.
Metallica Stream New Album '72 Seasons'
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Metallica: M72 World Tour Live Two Night Event Coming To Cinemas
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure - Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To National Registry- Black Sabbath- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Machine Head Cancel Electric Happy Tour (Live) Tour
Danko Jones Ask 'Guess Who's Back'
Metallica Perform If Darkness Had A Son On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Portugal. The Man Channel Edgar Winter For New Song 'Champ'
Atreyu Deliver The Hope of a Spark
Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Tales Of Time Release With New Video
Halestorm and Lit Offshoot Kemikalfire Share First Song and Video
Sass Jordan Releases Make You A Believer Video To Announce Live Album