Metallica Perform If Darkness Had A Son On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica closed out their Jimmy Kimmel Live residency on April 13 with a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son."

The week-long series on the ABC-TV late night program saw the band launch their first new studio album in seven years with live versions of "Lux AEterna", the 1991 Black Album track, "Holier Than Thou", and their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", as well as a joining the host for a featured interview, and participating in a puppet skit later in the week.

Now available wherever you get your music, "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

On the eve of its release, Metallica premiered the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on April 13. Watch video of the "If Darkness Had A Son" performance here.

