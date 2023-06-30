Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of No Leaf Clover In Sweden

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a June 18 show in Gothenburg, Sweden. The tune from the group's "S&M" live package made its M72 world tour debut during the second of two concerts at the city's Ullevi Stadium.

"No Leaf Clover" was one of two new songs featured as part of the project, which saw Metallica team up with the San Francisco Symphony - conducted by Michael Kamen - for a pair of shows at the Berkeley Community Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

The Gothenburg show served as the final concert of the opening leg of the group's two-year world tour in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons."

Metallica will resume the series with stadium shows in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

Watch the tour debut of "No Leaf Clover" in Sweden here.

