(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Shadows Follow" from an August 4 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tune from the group's latest album, "72 Seasons", made its M72 world tour debut during the first of two concerts at the city's MetLife Stadium.
The event also marked the band's first show of the North American leg of the series, which sees Metallica playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
The August 4 date featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH. This weekend, Metallica will perform two shows at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec.
Watch the live debut of "Shadows Follow" here.
The Metallica Report Podcast Launched
Metallica: All Within My Hands Launches Year Five Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative
Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of No Leaf Clover In Sweden
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic- The Band's Robbie Robertson Dead At 80- Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years- Maneskin- more
Guns N' Roses North American Kickoff- Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version- Iron Maiden- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'
Status Quo Launch Official Archive Series
When Rivers Meet Premiere 'Seen It All Before' Video
Singled Out: Bridges Ablaze's Forever Fallen
Fall Out Boy To Star In B1G Saturday Night Show Open
The Dollyrots Share 'Night Owl' Title Track
Stitched Up Heart Deliver 'Immortal' Video
The Flower Kings Stream 'The Dream'