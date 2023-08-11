Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Shadows Follow" from an August 4 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tune from the group's latest album, "72 Seasons", made its M72 world tour debut during the first of two concerts at the city's MetLife Stadium.

The event also marked the band's first show of the North American leg of the series, which sees Metallica playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The August 4 date featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH. This weekend, Metallica will perform two shows at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec.

Watch the live debut of "Shadows Follow" here.

