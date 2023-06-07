.

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Bruce Henne | 06-07-2023

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1991 track, "Through The Never", from a May 28 show in Hamburg, Germany.

The tune from the group's self-titled fifth studio record (aka 'The Black Album') made its M72 world tour debut during the second of two concerts at the city's Volksparkstadion.

Hamburg marks the third city on the two-year live series in support of Metallica's latest album, "72 Seasons", which sees the band continue their "No Repeat Weekend" concept by featuring completely different setlists without repeats between the two events.

Launched with the lead single, "Lux AEterna", the project was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica will next be seen playing the UK's Download Festival on June 8 and 10 as part of the four-night series, with Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot headlining the other two nights of the annual event.

Watch Metallica perform the M72 Tour debut of "Through The Never" in Hamburg here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
