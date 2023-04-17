Metallica Premiere 'Too Far Gone' Video

Metallica have premiered a music video for their song "Too Far Gone?" that was directed by Team Rolfes. The track comes from the band's brand new album, "72 Seasons".

Last week the group also marked National ASL Day by announcing that will be releasing all of the "72 Seasons" videos in American Sign Language. They shared, "we have partnered with the Deaf Professional Arts Network (DPAN) and Amber G Productions teams to release every music video from 72 Seasons in American Sign Language. We're going to kick things off today with the title track, '72 Seasons,' and will be back on April 25 with all 11 remaining songs from the album on video with lyrics and ASL.

"We were extremely lucky to connect with Amber Galloway of AG Productions, whom many of you may have seen signing at any number of music festivals around the US, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Her company specializes in the interpretation of concerts and music festivals and has been instrumental helping us to be the first rock artists to create ASL video versions of an entire album using Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing interpreters. DPAN, The Deaf Professional Arts Network, is a 501c3 non profit organization founded in 2006 by deaf musician Sean Forbes, and music producer Joel Martin to make music accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing community. DPAN has produced two ASL music video DVD compilations, created a streaming platform, and produced several accessible music livestreams in partnership with Amber G Productions. DPAN has a committed team of deaf and signing video producers, videographers, editors, captioners and more who are dedicated to creating high quality American Sign Language and captioning access for all to enjoy.

"It's been an honor to work with Amber and DPAN teams, and we hope that our fans in the deaf and hard of hearing community enjoy experiencing the album through these videos!"

