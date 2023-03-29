Metallica Preview '72 Seasons' Ahead of Video Release

Video still

Metallica will be premiering a music video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "72 Seasons", tomorrow, Thursday, March 30th and the band has shared a short preview of the trashing new track on Twitter.

The new video was directed by Tim Saccenti and filmed in Los Angeles on February 12, 2023, according to the YouTube credits. The premiere is scheduled for 8:00 AM eastern on Thursday (watch it below, once available). Check out the song's preview clip here.

"72 Seasons" follows the release of the new album's previous singles "Lux AEterna", "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had A Son" from the album that arrives on April 14th.

As previously reported, Metallica have also announced that they will be hosting a global listening party at movie theaters across the world on the eve of the album's release.

According to the official announcement, "For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide-with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Check metallica.film.or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release. The album will be released in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available)."

Related Stories

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Recreate Greeny Guitar

Metallica's James Hetfield Felt 'So Inadequate' At Rock Hall Induction Jam

Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages

Metallica Cements Partnership With Furnace Record Pressing

More Metallica News