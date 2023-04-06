Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Cover art

(hennemusic) Metallica has released a series of lyric videos for their new single, "72 Seasons", in multiple languages. The title track from the group's forthcoming album can be viewed with lyrics displayed in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," says James Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Due April 14 and produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band will premiere the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.

Stream the "72 Seasons" lyric video in multiple languages here.

