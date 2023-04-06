.

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Bruce Henne | 04-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Metallica has released a series of lyric videos for their new single, "72 Seasons", in multiple languages. The title track from the group's forthcoming album can be viewed with lyrics displayed in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," says James Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Due April 14 and produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band will premiere the record with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.

Stream the "72 Seasons" lyric video in multiple languages here.

Related Stories
Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

Metallica Donating To Aid Severe Weather Relief Efforts

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Favorite Album Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton and More

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages- Pearl Jam Stream 2016 Wrigley Field Performance Of 'Given To Fly'- more

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Latest News

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Pearl Jam Stream 2016 Wrigley Field Performance Of 'Given To Fly'

Peter Gabriel Releases The Bright-Side Mix Of i/o Title Track

The Hold Steady Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saxon Recruit Diamond Head's Brian Tatler As Touring Guitarist

Winger Release 'It All Comes Back Around' Video

Septicflesh Go Symphonic With 'Reconstruction' EP

Singled Out: Eric Sommer's Red Dress