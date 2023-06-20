Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked "Whiskey In The Jar" during a June 10 appearance at the UK's Download Festival, and the band are sharing pro-shot video of the performance.

The event marked the second of two headlining sets by the group at the annual event, which was extended to four days this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The 2023 edition at Donington Park in Castle Donington saw Metallica joined by openers Disturbed, Alexisonfire and Clutch, among others, on the third night of the series.

On the road in support of their new album, "72 Seasons", Metallica has just wrapped up a Europe leg of a two-year tour, and will launch a North American series of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

The "M72" series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

Watch the Download performance here.

