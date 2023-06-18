(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the "...And Justice For All" classic, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from a June 8 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.
The lead single from the group's 1988 album followed opener "Creeping Death" as the second song in the first of two headlining sets the band would play at the annual event at Donington Park in Castle Donington. The 20th anniversary edition also presented Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot as headliners over the course of the four-day event.
This week, Metallica released a new EP, "The Amsterdam Sessions", exclusively via Amazon Music; the project presents in-studio performances of classic tracks "Master Of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters" alongside two songs from their new "72 Seasons" album: "Lux AEterna" and "If Darkness Had A Son."
Watch live footage from the Download Festival here.
Metallica Debut 'If Darkness Had A Son' From The Amsterdam Sessions
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions Via Amazon Music
Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg
Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation- Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival- more
Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more
George Strait's Record-Setting Streak Continues in Seattle- Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'- more
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation
Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival
Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow
Queen Adapt Songs For The Concert Stage On The Greatest Live
Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland
John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending
Argonaut Follow Adventures Of Wannabe Microserfs In Move Fast Video
Singled Out: Crazy Arm's Floating Bones