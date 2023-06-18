.

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica News Video still June 18, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the "...And Justice For All" classic, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from a June 8 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.

The lead single from the group's 1988 album followed opener "Creeping Death" as the second song in the first of two headlining sets the band would play at the annual event at Donington Park in Castle Donington. The 20th anniversary edition also presented Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot as headliners over the course of the four-day event.

This week, Metallica released a new EP, "The Amsterdam Sessions", exclusively via Amazon Music; the project presents in-studio performances of classic tracks "Master Of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters" alongside two songs from their new "72 Seasons" album: "Lux AEterna" and "If Darkness Had A Son."

Watch live footage from the Download Festival here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Metallica Debut 'If Darkness Had A Son' From The Amsterdam Sessions

Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions Via Amazon Music

Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation- Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival- more

Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more

Day In Country

George Strait's Record-Setting Streak Continues in Seattle- Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation

Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Queen Adapt Songs For The Concert Stage On The Greatest Live

Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland

John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

Argonaut Follow Adventures Of Wannabe Microserfs In Move Fast Video

Singled Out: Crazy Arm's Floating Bones