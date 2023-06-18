Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the "...And Justice For All" classic, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from a June 8 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.

The lead single from the group's 1988 album followed opener "Creeping Death" as the second song in the first of two headlining sets the band would play at the annual event at Donington Park in Castle Donington. The 20th anniversary edition also presented Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot as headliners over the course of the four-day event.

This week, Metallica released a new EP, "The Amsterdam Sessions", exclusively via Amazon Music; the project presents in-studio performances of classic tracks "Master Of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters" alongside two songs from their new "72 Seasons" album: "Lux AEterna" and "If Darkness Had A Son."

Watch live footage from the Download Festival here.

