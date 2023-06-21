Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of 'One'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the 1988 "...And Justice For All" classic, "One", from a June 10 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.
The band's fourth album was the group's first to reach the US Top 10, where it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the region.
The second of two headline sets at the iconic event was part of the opening leg of a world tour in support of Metallica's new record, "72 Seasons", which opened in Amsterdam, NL on April 27.
Prior to opening night, the band entered Ready Set Studios in the Netherlands' capital to record and film a performance that mixed a series of classic tracks and tunes from the 2023 project, with some material recently released as "The Amsterdam Sessions" EP, while others were captured as part of an international TV promo shoot, according to the group.
After closing out the first tour leg with two shows in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier this week, Metallica will begin a North American series of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.
Watch the Download Festival performance of "One" here.
