.

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of 'One'

Bruce Henne | 06-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica News Video still June 21, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the 1988 "...And Justice For All" classic, "One", from a June 10 appearance at the UK's Download Festival.

The band's fourth album was the group's first to reach the US Top 10, where it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the region.

The second of two headline sets at the iconic event was part of the opening leg of a world tour in support of Metallica's new record, "72 Seasons", which opened in Amsterdam, NL on April 27.

Prior to opening night, the band entered Ready Set Studios in the Netherlands' capital to record and film a performance that mixed a series of classic tracks and tunes from the 2023 project, with some material recently released as "The Amsterdam Sessions" EP, while others were captured as part of an international TV promo shoot, according to the group.

After closing out the first tour leg with two shows in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier this week, Metallica will begin a North American series of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

Watch the Download Festival performance of "One" here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of 'One'

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Metallica Debut 'If Darkness Had A Son' From The Amsterdam Sessions

Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Latest News

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas Trailer Goes Online

Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP 'The High Life EP'

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of 'One'

Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project

Testament Go Nuclear With Full Catalog and Three Future Albums Deal

Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance To Sell Guitars And More On Reverb

Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Haken Share New Track 'The Last Lullaby'