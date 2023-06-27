Metallica Share Gothenburg Performance Of The Day That Never Comes

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 2008 track, "The Day That Never Comes", from a June 16 show in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The lead single from "Death Magnetic" appeared during the first of two concerts at the city's Ullevi Stadium as part of the California band's M72 World Tour in support of their new album, "72 Seasons."

Produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the 2023 release is the group's first studio set since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band launched a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

After closing out the first tour leg with two shows in Gothenburg last week, Metallica will begin a North American series of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.

Watch the band's performance from Sweden here.

