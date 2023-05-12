Metallica Share Live '72 Seasons' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a performance of the title track to their new album, "72 Seasons", from an April 29 show in Amsterdam, NL.

The second date of the band's M72 World Tour at the city's Johan Cruijff Arena delivered on Metallica's mission to present a "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists without repeats between the two events.

The band's 16-song set mixed three tracks from "72 Seasons" alongside material from throughout their career, including the first performance in 15 years of the 1996 "Load" track "Until It Sleeps", and the first appearance of 1986's "Leper Messiah" in 5 years.

Metallica will next be seen playing two shows in Paris, France on May 17 and May 19 as they continue their two-year tour in support of the new album.

Watch video of the Amsterdam performance of "72 Seasons" here.

