Metallica Share Live 'Seek and Destroy' Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Seek And Destroy" from an August 4 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The classic track from 1983's "Kill 'Em All" was featured during a 16-song set that also included the live debut of the "72 Seasons" track, "Shadows Follow."

Metallica is bringing their show to cinemas next week with an "M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX" two night series that will deliver the band's August 18 and 20 concerts live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX.

The event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs spanning the group's 40+ year career.

"The M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, while giving fans a complete 360 view from every seat in the house," reads the event synopsis. "With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you'll be right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world."

Get more details and stream live video from New Jersey here.

Related Stories

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'

The Metallica Report Podcast Launched

Metallica: All Within My Hands Launches Year Five Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative

Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event

More Metallica News