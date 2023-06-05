Metallica Share Live 'The Call Of Ktulu' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of the "Ride The Lightning" track, "The Call Of Ktulu", from a May 26 show in Hamburg, Germany.
The 1984 instrumental appeared about half-way through the first of two concerts at the city's Volksparkstadion as part of the California band's M72 World Tour in support of their new album, "72 Seasons."
The 2023 project was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
The Hamburg event followed two shows in Amsterdam and Paris as the fifth stop on the European leg of the series, which will continue when Metallica headlines the UK's Download Festival on June 8 and 10, while Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will top the bill on the other two nights of the event.
Stream pro-shot video of "The Call Of Ktulu" live from Germany
