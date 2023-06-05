.

Metallica Share Live 'The Call Of Ktulu' Video

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of the "Ride The Lightning" track, "The Call Of Ktulu", from a May 26 show in Hamburg, Germany.

The 1984 instrumental appeared about half-way through the first of two concerts at the city's Volksparkstadion as part of the California band's M72 World Tour in support of their new album, "72 Seasons."

The 2023 project was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

The Hamburg event followed two shows in Amsterdam and Paris as the fifth stop on the European leg of the series, which will continue when Metallica headlines the UK's Download Festival on June 8 and 10, while Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will top the bill on the other two nights of the event.

Stream pro-shot video of "The Call Of Ktulu" live from Germany

Related Stories
Metallica Share Live 'The Call Of Ktulu' Video

Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris

Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'

Metallica Stream Video Of 'Blackened' Performance From Paris

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day- Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under- Linkin Park- more

Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch- David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'- more

Day In Country

Carly Pearce Recruits Chris Stapleton For 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'- Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Latest News

Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under

Linkin Park Classic 'Numb' Passes 2 Billion YouTube views

nothing,nowhere Announce Void Eternal Fall Tour

Peter Gabriel Releases New Single 'Road to Joy'

Graham Bonnet Speaks Out On Ritchie Blackmore's Legendary Haircut Story

The Melvins And Boris Announce Twins of Evil Tour

Fences Premieres 'No One' Video