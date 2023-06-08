.

Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg

Bruce Henne | 06-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica can be seen rocking their "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", in newly-released pro-shot video from a May 28 show in Hamburg, Germany.

First issued last fall, the song served as the lead single for the group's eleventh studio album ahead of its release in April. Produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the group's first studio set since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band launched a two-year world tour in support of the 2023 record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. The "M72" series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour features a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Watch Metallica rock "Lux AEterna" in Hamburg here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Stream Hamburg Performance Of 'Until It Sleeps'

Oceanhoarse Cover Metallica's 'The Four Horsemen'

Metallica Share Live 'The Call Of Ktulu' Video

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video