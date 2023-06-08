Metallica Share 'Lux AEterna' Live Video From Hamburg

(hennemusic) Metallica can be seen rocking their "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", in newly-released pro-shot video from a May 28 show in Hamburg, Germany.
First issued last fall, the song served as the lead single for the group's eleventh studio album ahead of its release in April. Produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "72 Seasons" is the group's first studio set since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
The band launched a two-year world tour in support of the 2023 record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. The "M72" series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour features a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.
Watch Metallica rock "Lux AEterna" in Hamburg here.
