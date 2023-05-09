Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of the "72 Seasons" track "Screaming Suicide" from an April 27 show in Amsterdam, NL.

The first of two concerts at the city's Johan Cruijff Arena also marked the launch of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of the recently-released eleventh album.

When Metallica announced dates for the two-year series, they detailed a schedule that will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

Upon its release last month, "72 Seasons" debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The record is now available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).

Watch the debut performance of "Screaming Suicide" live from Amsterdam here.

