(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of the "72 Seasons" track "Screaming Suicide" from an April 27 show in Amsterdam, NL.
The first of two concerts at the city's Johan Cruijff Arena also marked the launch of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of the recently-released eleventh album.
When Metallica announced dates for the two-year series, they detailed a schedule that will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
Upon its release last month, "72 Seasons" debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
The record is now available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).
Watch the debut performance of "Screaming Suicide" live from Amsterdam here.
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video
Metallica Premiere 'Chasing Light' Video
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more
Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations
Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup
Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance
Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer
The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video
Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour