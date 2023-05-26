Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing pro-shot video of a rare performance of their 2000 track, "I Disappear", from a May 17 show in Paris, France.

The event at the Stade de France delivered just the second concert appearance in the past decade of the lead single from the "Mission: Impossible 2" soundtrack during the first of two nights in the city.

The recent Paris shows were the second stop on Metallica's two-year world tour in support of their new album, "72 Seasons."

Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022 and produced by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, the project recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Metallica will play two shows in Hamburg, Germany this weekend. Watch video of "I Disappear" live from Paris here.

