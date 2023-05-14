Metallica Share Video Of Live Debut Performance Of 'You Must Burn!'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of the "72 Seasons" track "You Must Burn!" from an April 29 show in Amsterdam, NL.
The song was featured alongside "If Darkness Had A Son" and the title track as one of three tunes in the set from the new album, which was recorded at Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022 by producers Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
The performance marked the second date of the band's M72 World Tour at the city's Johan Cruijff Arena, where they play a 16-song set of material from throughout their career.
The two-year live series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
Metallica will next be seen playing two shows in Paris, France on May 17 and May 19 as they continue their two-year tour in support of the new album.
Stream pro-shot video of "You Must Burn" from Amsterdam here.
Metallica Share Live '72 Seasons' Video
