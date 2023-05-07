Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a video for the "72 Seasons" track, "You Must Burn!" Directed by Tim Saccenti and Yoshi Sodeoka, the clip was filmed in Los Angeles, CA on February 13.

Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

Metallica launched a two-year world tour in support of the project in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. The "M72" series sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour features a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Watch the "You Must Burn!" video here.

