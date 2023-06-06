.

Metallica Stream Hamburg Performance Of 'Until It Sleeps'

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2023

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1996 track, "Until It Sleeps", from a May 26 show in Hamburg, Germany.

The lead single from the "Load" album was a US Top 10 hit upon its original release, helping the California band top the charts at home and around the world with their sixth studio record.

On the road in support of their new album, "72 Seasons", the first of two nights at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion saw Metallica deliver a 16-song set that opened with the 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", and closed with the 1991 smash "Enter Sandman."

Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

The project recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart.

Stream "Until It Sleeps" live from Hamburg here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
