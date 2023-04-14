Metallica Stream New Album '72 Seasons'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming its new album, "72 Seasons", in sync with its release on April 14. Produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," says Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."
"72 Seasons" is now available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).
Metallica will launch a two-year world tour in support of the 2023 album in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Get more details about the tour and stream "72 Seasons" here.
