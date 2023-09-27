Woe Share Early Album Listen

(PWPR) At the precipice of chaos, destruction, and hopelessness is New York-based black metal band Woe, whose new album, Legacies of Frailty - the band's first proper album since 2017's Hope Attrition-shows multi-instrumentalist Chris Grigg at his most rejuvenated and feral.
The long-awaited new full length, Legacies of Frailty, will be released on September 29, 2023 worldwide through Vendetta Records. Today, Woe have unveiled Legacies of Frailty, in full and exclusively via the prominent black metal outlet, Black Metal Promotion.
About the release of Legacies of Frailty, Grigg shares: "We are excited to finally present Legacies of Frailty, Woe's true vision of bleak and aggressive black metal. Since it was announced, we've heard from conspirators throughout the world, furious voices ready to meditate on the unraveling of progress and demise of civilization. To all the underground warriors: thank you for your support, encouragement, and feedback. We hope the album inflames your rage and we look forward to seeing you in the trenches!"
