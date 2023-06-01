Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'

Promo photo

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their "72 Seasons" track, "If Darkness Had A Son", from a May 19 show in Paris, France.

The third single issued from the band's latest album was featured during the second of two concerts at the city's Stade de France, where the band continued their "No Repeat Weekend" concept for the M72 world tour by featuring two completely different setlists without repeats between the two events.

Night two saw Metallica open with the 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", as well as the tour debut of the "Death Magnetic" tune, "Cyanide", while closing with "Enter Sandman."

"72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

Metallica will next be seen performing at the UK's Download Festival, where they will appear on June 8 and 10; Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will headline the other two nights of the event.

Stream video of "If Darkness Had A Son" live from Paris here.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream Video Of 'Blackened' Performance From Paris

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video

Metallica Share Video Of Live Debut Performance Of 'You Must Burn!'

More Metallica News