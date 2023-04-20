Metallica Stream 'Sleepwalk My Life Away' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a video for the "72 Seasons" track "Sleepwalk My Life Away." Directed by Tim Saccenti, the clip for the song was filmed in Los Angeles, CA on February 11, 2023.
Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
"72 Seasons" is now available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).
Metallica will launch a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Stream the new video here.
