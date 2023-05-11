Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of the "72 Seasons" track "Sleepwalk My Life Away" from an April 27 show in Amsterdam, NL.
Alongside "Lux AEterna" and "Screaming Suicide", the song was one of three tracks from the 2023 album that were featured on the opening night of the band's M72 World Tour as part of a setlist of classic tracks and fan favorites.
The first of two concerts at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena saw Metallica's return to the road in support of "72 Seasons" as part of a two-year series that is currently scheduled to run into late fall of 2024.
Produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the group recorded the project Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
Stream video of "Sleepwalk My Life Away" from opening night of the tour here.
